14-18 Temmuz arasında piyasaya çıkacak oyunlar

Yeni bir haftaya daha “merhaba” dedik. Günler tıpkı sarmal bir yay gibi akıp geçerken, hafta boyunca birbirinden eğlenceli video oyunlarıyla tanışmayı bekliyoruz. 14-18 Temmuz haftasında çıkacak oyunlar hangileri? Sizler için o yapımları bir araya getirdik.
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Mobil ve PC’ye hem en popüler hem de daha az bilinen oyunlar dahil olmak üzere yeni oyunlar geliyor. Oyun dünyasında haftanın en önemli olayı, Donkey Kong Bananza’nın yalnızca Nintendo Switch 2’ye özel olarak çıkması olarak vurgulanıyor.
14-18 Temmuz tarihleri arasında yayınlanacak video oyunlar
Bu hafta gelecek oyunlar arasında Shadow Labyrinth, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Gaucho and the Grassland ve Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact gibi birçok sürükleyici oyun yer alıyor.
Bu hafta piyasaya sürülen oyunların tam listesini ve hangi platformlarda bulunabileceklerini aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz.
14 Temmuz Pazartesi
- Dawn Apart (PC)
- Kaizen: A Factory Story (PC)
15 Temmuz Salı
- Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate [DLC] (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC)
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition (PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
- Edens Zero (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
- Erikshoim: The Stolen Dream (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
- Ready or Not (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Saloon Simulator (PC)
16 Temmuz Çarşamba
- Worship (PC)
- Gaucho and the Grassland (PC)
17 Temmuz Perşembe
- Bridge Constructor Studio (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)
- Drill Core (PC)
- Fretless (PC)
- Golden Tee Arcade Classics (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
- Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (PS5, PC, Switch)
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
- The Wandering Village (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
- The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (PC)
- Neon Abyss 2 (PC)
- The Necromancer’s Tale (PC)
- DREADZONE (PC)
18 Temmuz Cuma
- Shadow Labyrinth (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
- Little Fighter 2 Remastered (PC)
Peki ya sizin bu hafta en çok beklediğiniz oyun hangisi? Yorumlarınızı bizlerle paylaşmayı unutmayın!