Menüyü Kapat
    Hakkımızda Reklam İletişim
    Kullanım Şartları Gizlilik Çerezler
    Haberler Oyun

    14-18 Temmuz arasında piyasaya çıkacak oyunlar

    14-18 Temmuz tarihleri arasında piyasaya çıkacak video oyunlar hangileri? Sizler için o yapımları bir araya getirdik.
    Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar

    Yeni bir haftaya daha “merhaba” dedik. Günler tıpkı sarmal bir yay gibi akıp geçerken, hafta boyunca birbirinden eğlenceli video oyunlarıyla tanışmayı bekliyoruz. 14-18 Temmuz haftasında çıkacak oyunlar hangileri? Sizler için o yapımları bir araya getirdik.

    Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Mobil ve PC’ye hem en popüler hem de daha az bilinen oyunlar dahil olmak üzere yeni oyunlar geliyor. Oyun dünyasında haftanın en önemli olayı, Donkey Kong Bananza’nın yalnızca Nintendo Switch 2’ye özel olarak çıkması olarak vurgulanıyor.

    14-18 Temmuz tarihleri arasında yayınlanacak video oyunlar

    Bu hafta gelecek oyunlar arasında Shadow Labyrinth, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Gaucho and the Grassland ve Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact gibi birçok sürükleyici oyun yer alıyor.

    Uygun fiyatlı oyunlar için en iyi Steam alternatifi oyun platformları

    İLGİNİZİ ÇEKEBİLİR

    Uygun fiyatlı oyunlar için en iyi Steam alternatifi oyun platformları

    Bu hafta piyasaya sürülen oyunların tam listesini ve hangi platformlarda bulunabileceklerini aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz.

    14 Temmuz Pazartesi

    • Dawn Apart (PC)
    • Kaizen: A Factory Story (PC)

    15 Temmuz Salı

    • Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate [DLC] (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC)
    • Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition (PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Edens Zero (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
    • Erikshoim: The Stolen Dream (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
    • Ready or Not (PS5, Xbox Series)
    • Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition (PC)
    • Saloon Simulator (PC)

    16 Temmuz Çarşamba

    • Worship (PC)
    • Gaucho and the Grassland (PC)
    Konusu Türkiye’de geçen en popüler oyunlar

    İLGİNİZİ ÇEKEBİLİR

    Konusu Türkiye’de geçen en popüler oyunlar

    17 Temmuz Perşembe

    • Bridge Constructor Studio (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)
    • Drill Core (PC)
    • Fretless (PC)
    • Golden Tee Arcade Classics (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (PS5, PC, Switch)
    • RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
    • The Wandering Village (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
    • The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (PC)
    • Neon Abyss 2 (PC)
    • The Necromancer’s Tale (PC)
    • DREADZONE (PC)

    18 Temmuz Cuma

    • Shadow Labyrinth (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
    • Little Fighter 2 Remastered (PC)
    Arkadaşlarınızla oynayabileceğiniz çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar

    İLGİNİZİ ÇEKEBİLİR

    Arkadaşlarınızla oynayabileceğiniz çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar

    Peki ya sizin bu hafta en çok beklediğiniz oyun hangisi? Yorumlarınızı bizlerle paylaşmayı unutmayın!

    Efrahim Aslan

    İzmir doğumlu olan Efrahim Aslan, Dramatik Yazarlık ve Sinema-Televizyon eğitimi almıştır. Çeşitli edebiyat ve mizah dergilerindeki yazarlık ve çizerlik deneyiminin ardından dijital yayıncılığa geçmiştir. ShiftDelete.net'te Haber Müdürü olarak, Media Markt'ın aylık teknolojik yaşam dergisi MediaTrend'de ise Yayın Yönetmeni olarak görev almıştır. Şimdi ise Webmasto'da Yazar ve Editör olarak çalışmalarına devam etmektedir.

    İlgili Haberler

    Yorum Yaz

    Güncel Teknoloji Haberleri

    Webmasto - Güncel Teknoloji Haberleri ve Rehberler

    Kutola Limited – 565 Green Lanes, Haringey, London
    N8 0RL United Kingdom
    +44 7789 469360
    i@webmasto.com

    © 2024 Kutola Limited – Tüm hakları saklıdır.