Çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar listesi her geçen gün genişlemeye devam ediyor. Cross-platform özelliği sayesinde oyuncular, aynı oyunu farklı platformlarda arkadaşları ve sevdikleri ile birlikte oynama şansına sahip olabiliyor. Bu sayede kullanıcılar, eğlenceli bir ortak oyun deneyimine ulaşmak adına aynı platforma sahip olmanıza ihtiyaç bırakmıyor. Oyunlar için önemli ölçüde bir sosyalleşme imkanı sağlayan bu fonksiyon, eğlenceli bir seçenek olarak günümüzde pek çok oyun tarafından destek görüyor.
Çapraz platform desteği son zamanlarda stüdyolar tarafından hızla benimsenmeye devam ederken, bu özellik oyuncuların bir oyunu satın alırken dikkat ettiği temel kriterlerden de bir tanesi haline gelmeye başladı. Böylelikle oyuncuların farklı platformlar üzerinden aynı oyunu oynamalarına katkıda bulunulurken, ayrıca oyunlar da daha erişilebilir bir hale getiriliyor.
Oyunlarda çapraz platform (cross-platform) nedir ve ne işe yarar?
Günümüzde daha çok video oyunları ile anılan çapraz platform özelliği, farklı platformlarda (örneğin PC, Xbox ya da PlayStation) kullanıcıların birbirleri ile online bir şekilde aynı oyunu oynamalarına izin veriyor. Bu sayede bir PlayStation 5 kullanıcısı, mobil ya da PC oyuncusu ile aynı oyunu çevrimiçi olarak oynama avantajına sahip olabiliyor.
Oyunların popülerliğini artırma konusunda son derece verimli bir araç olan bu fonksiyon, aynı anda oyuncu topluluklarını daha aktif tutmaya ve oyunların erişilebilirlik düzeyini artırmaya da katkı sağlıyor. Çoğunlukla online oyunlarda karşımıza çıkan çapraz platform özelliği, özellikle de rekabetçi oyunlar için günümüzde olmazsa olmaz bir özellik olarak öne çıkıyor.
Oyuncular için oldukça pratik bir özellik olan çapraz platform desteği, aynı zamanda oyun geliştiriciler için de avantajlı bir fonksiyon olarak dikkat çekiyor. Bu sayede şirketler, oyun satışlarını önemli bir ölçüde artırma şansına sahip olabiliyor. Zira oyuncular, cross-platform desteğini gördükleri takdirde genellikle arkadaşlarıyla birlikte oyun satın alma işlemi gerçekleştiriyor. Böylece hem stüdyolar, hem de kullanıcılar için karlı bir durum sağlanıyor.
Çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar (Tam liste)
Çapraz platform desteği günümüzde birçok video oyunu tarafından benimsenmiş durumda. Özellikle de rekabetçi oyunlar arasında dikkat çeken bu fonksiyon; mobil, PC ve konsol oyuncularını aynı çatı üzerinde bir araya getirmeye katkıda bulunuyor.
Çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar arasında birçok ilgi çekici seçenek yer alıyor. Sizler için cross-platform destekli oyunları bir araya getirdik. İşte o oyunlar…
- Among Us: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch
- Apex Legends: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch
- Back 4 Blood: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Borderlands 3: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Brawlhalla: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Call of Duty: Warzone: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Chivalry 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Dauntless: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Dead by Daylight: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Deathloop: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Deep Rock Galactic: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Destiny 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Diablo 4: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Evil Dead: The Game: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- F1 22: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Fantasy Strike: PS4, Switch, Mac, PC (including Linux)
- Farming Simulator 22: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac
- Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile, Xbox Series X, PS5
- For Honor: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Genshin Impact: PC, PS4, Android, iOS
- Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- GRID Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Madden NFL 22: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Madden NFL 24: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Matchpoint Tennis: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- Minecraft: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, mobile
- Minecraft Dungeons: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- MLB The Show 21: Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4
- MLB The Show 23: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- Monster Hunter: Rise: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- MultiVersus: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Need for Speed: Heat: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nerf Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- No Man’s Sky: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Overcooked: All you can Eat: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Overwatch 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Payday 3: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- PGA Tour 2K23: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC,
- Pokemon Unite: Switch, Mobile
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Quake: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Rainbow Six Extraction: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Realm Royale: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Resident Evil Re:Verse: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Riders Republic: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Rogue Company: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Secret Neighbor: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SMITE: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Splitgate: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Stardew Valley: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile
- Star Wars: Squadrons: Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Street Fighter 6: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: PS5, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Super Animal Royale: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Super Bomberman R Online: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 2: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 3: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- The Ascent: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Warframe: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Wild Hearts: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Worms: Rumble: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- World of Warships: Legends: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- World War Z: Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PC
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Kısmen çapraz platform desteğine sahip oyunlar
Günümüzde birçok oyun geliştiricisi çapraz platform desteğini göz ardı etmiyor. Fakat kimi yapımcılar, bu desteği yalnızca belirli platformlar arasında geçerli tutuyor. Örneğin Battlefield 2042 oyunu PC ve konsollar üzerinden cross-platform olarak destek görürken, ne yazık ki mobil cihazlarda bu desteği içermiyor. Kısmen bu desteğe sahip olan oyunlar ise şu şekilde öne çıkıyor:
- #IDARB: Xbox One, PC
- Atom Universe: PC, PS4
- Aragami: Xbox One, PC, Switch/PS4, PC
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch
- Astroneer: Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Battlefield 2042: PS4, Xbox One/ PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Black Desert Online: PS4, Xbox One
- Blobcat: Switch, PC
- Boundless: PC, PS4
- Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Crazy Justice: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Dawn of the Breakers: PC, Switch
- DC Universe Online: PS4, PC
- Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC
- Diablo: Immortal: PC, Mobile
- Dick Wilde 2: PS4, PC
- Disc Jam: Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Divine-Knockout: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: Switch, PS4
- Eve: Valkyrie: PS4, PC
- Eagle Flight: PC, PS4
- Exoprimal: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Exorder: PC, Switch
- Forza Horizon 5: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows 10, Xbox One
- Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC
- Games of Glory: PS4, PC
- Generation Zero: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Grounded: PC, Xbox One
- Guilty Gear: Strive: PC, PS4, PS5
- Gunfire Reborn: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac
- Guns Up: PC, PS4
- Halo Infinite: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC
- Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android
- Hero Siege: PC, Mac, mobile, Switch/PC, Mac, mobile, PS4
- Hex: PS4, PC
- Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends: PC, PS4, PS5
- Kabounce: PS4, PC
- Killer Queen Black: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Mortal Kombat 11: PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, mobile
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Next Up Hero: Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC
- Neverwinter: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Onigiri: PC, Switch
- Overload: Xbox One, PC/PS4, PC
- Outriders: PC, Xbox Series X, or PS5 (PC/console crossplay)
- Powerwash Simulator: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Phantasy Star Online 2: Xbox One, PC
- Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: PS4, Xbox One
- Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac
- Pure Chess: PS4, PC, 3DS
- Rainbow Six Siege: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rec Room: PS4, PC
- Redfall: Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC/Xbox One
- Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobile
- Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Spacelords: PS4, PC /Xbox One, PC
- Sports Bar VR: PS4, PC
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew: PS4, PC
- Street Fighter V: PS4, PC
- Streets of Rage 4:PC, Xbox One
- Square Heroes: PS4, PC
- Super Dungeon Bros: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One, PC
- Tetris Effect: Connected: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Tower of Fantasy: PS4, PS5, PC, Mobile
- Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac
- Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac/Switch, PC, Mac
- Valheim: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Xbox Series X/S, PC
- War Thunder: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One
- Wargroove: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC
- Werewolves Within: PS4, PC
- World of Tanks: PS4, Xbox One