Xbox Store’da Kasım fırsatları: GTA 5, RDR2, NBA 2K26 ve daha fazlası

Xbox Store Kasım İndirimleri başladı. AAA oyunlardan bağımsız yapımlara birbirinden ilgi çekici yüzlerce seçenek için kaçırılmayacak fırsatlar oyunseverlere sunuldu. Yüzde 90’a varan indirim oranları sunan bu kampanya, geniş bir seçki ile karşımıza çıkıyor.
Herkese hitap edebilecek birbirinden ilgi çeken oyunlara ev sahipliği yapan kampanyada pek çok popüler oyun bulunuyor. GTA 5’ten Red Dead Redemption 2’ye, NBA 2K26’dan HITMAN World of Assassination Part One’a kadar birçok yapım son derece cazip fiyatlar ile listeleniyor.
Xbox Store indirimlerinde öne çıkan oyunlar
In Sound Mind, Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel ve Rustler gibi oyunlar yüzde 90 indirimle sırasıyla 24,90 TL, 8,50 TL ve 21,87 TL’den karşımıza çıkıyor. UFC 5 Ultimate Edition yüzde 75 indirimle 999,99 TL’ye satılıyor. HITMAN World of Assassination Part One ise yüzde 80 indirimle 90 TL’den sunuluyor.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Hikaye Modu şu anda yüzde 50 indirim fırsatıyla 699,50 TL’den oyunseverlere sunuluyor. NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition da aynı indirim oranıyla 1.629,50 TL’den listeleniyor.
Tüm zamanların en popüler oyunlarından biri olan GTA 5 yüzde 67 indirimle 2.099 TL yerine 692,67 TL’den listeleniyor. Yalnızca çevrimiçi mod isteyenlere hitap eden GTA Online ise yüzde 50 indirim fırsatıyla 699 TL yerine 999,99 TL karşılığına satılıyor.
Xbox Store Kasım İndirimleri kapsamında avantajlı fiyatlarla karşımıza çıkan bazı oyunları sizler için derledik:
|Oyun
|Normal fiyatı
|İndirimli fiyatı
|İndirim oranı
|EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26
|2.899,99₺
|1.449,99₺
|%50
|NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition
|3.259,00₺
|1.629,50₺
|%50
|Junkyard Simulator
|819,00₺
|737,10₺
|%10
|EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Sürümü
|3.999,99₺
|2.599,99₺
|%35
|UFC™ 5 Ultimate Edition
|3.999,99₺
|999,99₺
|%75
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|699,00₺
|349,50₺
|%50
|Worms W.M.D
|249,00₺
|49,80₺
|%80
|Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
|85,00₺
|8,50₺
|%90
|Afterimage
|180,00₺
|36,00₺
|%80
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|820,00₺
|656,00₺
|%20
|Fantasy Dash
|8,50₺
|2,75₺
|%68
|EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 Deluxe Edition
|3.999,99₺
|2.599,99₺
|%35
|Red Dead Online
|699,00₺
|349,50₺
|%50
|Smalland: Survive the Wilds
|1.300,00₺
|455,00₺
|%65
|Soulstice: Deluxe Edition
|141,25₺
|21,18₺
|%85
|REMATCH
|599,00₺
|479,20₺
|%20
|Squirrel with a Gun
|462,50₺
|208,12₺
|%55
|Bramble: The Mountain King
|1.150,00₺
|230,00₺
|%80
|EA SPORTS™ MVP Paket
|5.799,99₺
|4.059,99₺
|%30
|Sclash
|175,00₺
|35,00₺
|%80
|Card Collector Trading Shop
|335,00₺
|301,50₺
|%10
|Terraria
|55,00₺
|27,50₺
|%50
|Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit
|56,25₺
|50,62₺
|%10
|In Sound Mind
|249,00₺
|24,90₺
|%90
|Fable II
|49,00₺
|24,50₺
|%50
|HITMAN World of Assassination Part One
|450,00₺
|90,00₺
|%80
|Andro Dunos 2
|42,50₺
|4,25₺
|%90
|Rain World
|71,25₺
|42,75₺
|%40
|WWE 2K25 WrestleMania 41 Paketi
|349,00₺
|261,75₺
|%25
|Laundry Store Simulator
|619,00₺
|526,15₺
|%15
|DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
|819,00₺
|409,50₺
|%50
|Killer Frequency
|248,75₺
|49,75₺
|%80
|Fable III
|49,00₺
|24,50₺
|%50
|System Shock
|749,00₺
|262,15₺
|%65
|Degrees of Separation
|105,00₺
|21,00₺
|%80
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|1.450,00₺
|290,00₺
|%80
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
|2.249,00₺
|1.349,40₺
|%40
|Assetto Corsa Competizione
|238,75₺
|59,68₺
|%75
|Halloween 1985
|195,00₺
|156,00₺
|%20
|Silly Polly Beast
|819,00₺
|696,15₺
|%15
|Road Rage
|56,25₺
|5,62₺
|%90
|Assetto Corsa
|76,50₺
|19,12₺
|%75
|Truck and Logistics Simulator
|450,00₺
|270,00₺
|%40
|Rustler
|218,75₺
|21,87₺
|%90
|Morbid: The Lords of Ire
|1.150,00₺
|287,50₺
|%75
|Soulstice
|113,75₺
|17,06₺
|%85
|WWE 2K25 Fearless Paketi
|349,00₺
|261,75₺
|%25
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2.099,00₺
|692,67₺
|67%
|Drug Dealer Simulator
|900,00₺
|585,00₺
|%35
|UBOAT
|1.150,00₺
|805,00₺
|%30
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
|90,00₺
|18,00₺
|%80
|Tyler: Model 005
|57,50₺
|5,75₺
|%90
|Wild Bastards
|800,00₺
|240,00₺
|%70
|DREDGE – Complete Edition Upgrade Bundle
|509,00₺
|330,85₺
|%35
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|28,75₺
|5,75₺
|%80
|Overcooked! 2
|199,00₺
|49,75₺
|%75
|Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
|50,14₺
|35,09₺
|%30
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|362,50₺
|126,87₺
|%65
|WWE 2K25 Wyatt Sicks Paketi
|525,00₺
|393,75₺
|%25
|WWE 2K25 New Wave Paketi
|349,00₺
|261,75₺
|%25
|I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
|28,75₺
|20,12₺
|%30
|INAYAH – Life after Gods
|51,25₺
|33,31₺
|%35
|ON THE ROAD – The Truck Simulator
|450,00₺
|225,00₺
|%50
|Surgeon Simulator 2
|53,09₺
|10,61₺
|%80
|Monster Survivors
|230,00₺
|184,00₺
|%20
|Sorry We’re Closed
|71,25₺
|53,43₺
|%25
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|134,00₺
|13,40₺
|%90
|Paleo Pines
|550,00₺
|192,50₺
|%65
|Arcade Game Zone
|71,25₺
|7,12₺
|%90
|7th Domain: Tree of Chaos
|950,00₺
|760,00₺
|%20
|Saga of Sins
|56,25₺
|5,62₺
|%90
|Beast Quest
|56,25₺
|5,62₺
|%90
|Trident’s Tale
|899,00₺
|449,50₺
|%50
|Trailmakers
|195,00₺
|58,50₺
|%70
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
|1.196,00₺
|777,40₺
|%35
|WWE 2K25 Season Pass
|1.399,00₺
|1.189,15₺
|%15
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|64,00₺
|10,00₺
|%84
|Rain World: The Watcher
|42,50₺
|34,00₺
|%20
|GRIME
|71,25₺
|49,87₺
|%30
|WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Paketi
|349,00₺
|261,75₺
|%25
|Red Faction II
|39,00₺
|6,00₺
|%85
|Garten of Banban 0
|160,00₺
|128,00₺
|%20
|Fernbus Simulator
|624,75₺
|437,32₺
|%30
|Escape Dead Island
|49,00₺
|7,50₺
|%85
|Rain World: Downpour
|42,50₺
|31,87₺
|%25
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Hikaye Modu
|1.399,00₺
|699,50₺
|%50
|Gunsmith Simulator
|71,25₺
|57,00₺
|%20
|Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition
|800,00₺
|160,00₺
|%80
|Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection
|1.600,00₺
|1.440,00₺
|%10
|How 2 Escape
|36,25₺
|7,25₺
|%80
|Infantry Attack
|330,00₺
|264,00₺
|%20
|The Backrooms 1998
|320,00₺
|160,00₺
|%50
|Thief Simulator 2
|650,00₺
|325,00₺
|%50
|Wizordum
|434,52₺
|347,61₺
|%20
|30 Sport Games in 1
|71,25₺
|17,81₺
|%75
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
|359,00₺
|143,60₺
|%60
|Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection
|813,00₺
|650,40₺
|%20
|Cris Tales
|285,00₺
|28,50₺
|%90
|SongPop Party
|300,00₺
|150,00₺
|%50
|Heavy Cargo – The Truck Simulator
|85,00₺
|59,50₺
|%30
|Gunfire Reborn
|196,25₺
|98,12₺
|%50
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|219,00₺
|32,85₺
|%85
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|28,75₺
|5,75₺
|%80
|Advent Rising
|28,75₺
|8,62₺
|%70
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|113,75₺
|17,06₺
|%85
|Xenon Racer
|42,50₺
|8,50₺
|%80
|Puff Up
|245,00₺
|196,00₺
|%20
|Sifu Deluxe Cosmetic Pack
|54,00₺
|27,00₺
|%50
|Garten of Banban 2
|160,00₺
|128,00₺
|%20
|Sifu
|369,99₺
|92,49₺
|%75
|King of Meat Standard Edition
|1.050,00₺
|262,50₺
|%75
|DREDGE – Blackstone Key
|37,00₺
|24,05₺
|%35
|Once Upon a Jester
|300,00₺
|270,00₺
|%10
|Teslagrad Power Pack Edition
|285,00₺
|57,00₺
|%80
|Dreamed Away
|800,00₺
|680,00₺
|%15
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|57,50₺
|11,50₺
|%80
|God of Rock
|218,75₺
|21,87₺
|%90
|Extinction
|85,00₺
|8,50₺
|%90
|Kaiju Wars
|56,25₺
|14,06₺
|%75
|Dreamscapes – The Sandman
|819,00₺
|655,20₺
|%20
|Highway Police Simulator
|1.300,00₺
|845,00₺
|%35
|Coffee Talk
|40,00₺
|30,00₺
|%25
|Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition
|1.399,00₺
|839,40₺
|%40
