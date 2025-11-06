Menüyü Kapat
    Xbox Store’da Kasım fırsatları: GTA 5, RDR2, NBA 2K26 ve daha fazlası

    Xbox Store Kasım ayı indirimleri başladı. NBA 2K26, GTA Online, Lies of P ve çok sayıda popüler oyunda yüzde 90'a varan cazip fiyat fiyatlar sunuldu.
    Kapakta yer alan oyunlar: GTA V ve Red Dead Redemption 2
    Xbox Store Kasım İndirimleri başladı. AAA oyunlardan bağımsız yapımlara birbirinden ilgi çekici yüzlerce seçenek için kaçırılmayacak fırsatlar oyunseverlere sunuldu. Yüzde 90’a varan indirim oranları sunan bu kampanya, geniş bir seçki ile karşımıza çıkıyor.

    Herkese hitap edebilecek birbirinden ilgi çeken oyunlara ev sahipliği yapan kampanyada pek çok popüler oyun bulunuyor. GTA 5’ten Red Dead Redemption 2’ye, NBA 2K26’dan HITMAN World of Assassination Part One’a kadar birçok yapım son derece cazip fiyatlar ile listeleniyor.

    Xbox Store indirimlerinde öne çıkan oyunlar

    In Sound Mind, Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel ve Rustler gibi oyunlar yüzde 90 indirimle sırasıyla 24,90 TL, 8,50 TL ve 21,87 TL’den karşımıza çıkıyor. UFC 5 Ultimate Edition yüzde 75 indirimle 999,99 TL’ye satılıyor. HITMAN World of Assassination Part One ise yüzde 80 indirimle 90 TL’den sunuluyor.

    Red Dead Redemption 2: Hikaye Modu şu anda yüzde 50 indirim fırsatıyla 699,50 TL’den oyunseverlere sunuluyor. NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition da aynı indirim oranıyla 1.629,50 TL’den listeleniyor.

    Tüm zamanların en popüler oyunlarından biri olan GTA 5 yüzde 67 indirimle 2.099 TL yerine 692,67 TL’den listeleniyor. Yalnızca çevrimiçi mod isteyenlere hitap eden GTA Online ise yüzde 50 indirim fırsatıyla 699 TL yerine 999,99 TL karşılığına satılıyor.

    Xbox Store Kasım İndirimleri kapsamında avantajlı fiyatlarla karşımıza çıkan bazı oyunları sizler için derledik:

    Oyun Normal fiyatı İndirimli fiyatı İndirim oranı
    EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 2.899,99₺ 1.449,99₺ %50
    NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition 3.259,00₺ 1.629,50₺ %50
    Junkyard Simulator 819,00₺ 737,10₺ %10
    EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Sürümü 3.999,99₺ 2.599,99₺ %35
    UFC™ 5 Ultimate Edition 3.999,99₺ 999,99₺ %75
    Grand Theft Auto Online 699,00₺ 349,50₺ %50
    Worms W.M.D 249,00₺ 49,80₺ %80
    Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel 85,00₺ 8,50₺ %90
    Afterimage 180,00₺ 36,00₺ %80
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 820,00₺ 656,00₺ %20
    Fantasy Dash 8,50₺ 2,75₺ %68
    EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 Deluxe Edition 3.999,99₺ 2.599,99₺ %35
    Red Dead Online 699,00₺ 349,50₺ %50
    Smalland: Survive the Wilds 1.300,00₺ 455,00₺ %65
    Soulstice: Deluxe Edition 141,25₺ 21,18₺ %85
    REMATCH 599,00₺ 479,20₺ %20
    Squirrel with a Gun 462,50₺ 208,12₺ %55
    Bramble: The Mountain King 1.150,00₺ 230,00₺ %80
    EA SPORTS™ MVP Paket 5.799,99₺ 4.059,99₺ %30
    Sclash 175,00₺ 35,00₺ %80
    Card Collector Trading Shop 335,00₺ 301,50₺ %10
    Terraria 55,00₺ 27,50₺ %50
    Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit 56,25₺ 50,62₺ %10
    In Sound Mind 249,00₺ 24,90₺ %90
    Fable II 49,00₺ 24,50₺ %50
    HITMAN World of Assassination Part One 450,00₺ 90,00₺ %80
    Andro Dunos 2 42,50₺ 4,25₺ %90
    Rain World 71,25₺ 42,75₺ %40
    WWE 2K25 WrestleMania 41 Paketi 349,00₺ 261,75₺ %25
    Laundry Store Simulator 619,00₺ 526,15₺ %15
    DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT 819,00₺ 409,50₺ %50
    Killer Frequency 248,75₺ 49,75₺ %80
    Fable III 49,00₺ 24,50₺ %50
    System Shock 749,00₺ 262,15₺ %65
    Degrees of Separation 105,00₺ 21,00₺ %80
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition 1.450,00₺ 290,00₺ %80
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition 2.249,00₺ 1.349,40₺ %40
    Assetto Corsa Competizione 238,75₺ 59,68₺ %75
    Halloween 1985 195,00₺ 156,00₺ %20
    Silly Polly Beast 819,00₺ 696,15₺ %15
    Road Rage 56,25₺ 5,62₺ %90
    Assetto Corsa 76,50₺ 19,12₺ %75
    Truck and Logistics Simulator 450,00₺ 270,00₺ %40
    Rustler 218,75₺ 21,87₺ %90
    Morbid: The Lords of Ire 1.150,00₺ 287,50₺ %75
    Soulstice 113,75₺ 17,06₺ %85
    WWE 2K25 Fearless Paketi 349,00₺ 261,75₺ %25
    Grand Theft Auto V 2.099,00₺ 692,67₺ 67%
    Drug Dealer Simulator 900,00₺ 585,00₺ %35
    UBOAT 1.150,00₺ 805,00₺ %30
    Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition 90,00₺ 18,00₺ %80
    Tyler: Model 005 57,50₺ 5,75₺ %90
    Wild Bastards 800,00₺ 240,00₺ %70
    DREDGE – Complete Edition Upgrade Bundle 509,00₺ 330,85₺ %35
    Lichdom: Battlemage 28,75₺ 5,75₺ %80
    Overcooked! 2 199,00₺ 49,75₺ %75
    Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! 50,14₺ 35,09₺ %30
    Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons 362,50₺ 126,87₺ %65
    WWE 2K25 Wyatt Sicks Paketi 525,00₺ 393,75₺ %25
    WWE 2K25 New Wave Paketi 349,00₺ 261,75₺ %25
    I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream 28,75₺ 20,12₺ %30
    INAYAH – Life after Gods 51,25₺ 33,31₺ %35
    ON THE ROAD – The Truck Simulator 450,00₺ 225,00₺ %50
    Surgeon Simulator 2 53,09₺ 10,61₺ %80
    Monster Survivors 230,00₺ 184,00₺ %20
    Sorry We’re Closed 71,25₺ 53,43₺ %25
    Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break 134,00₺ 13,40₺ %90
    Paleo Pines 550,00₺ 192,50₺ %65
    Arcade Game Zone 71,25₺ 7,12₺ %90
    7th Domain: Tree of Chaos 950,00₺ 760,00₺ %20
    Saga of Sins 56,25₺ 5,62₺ %90
    Beast Quest 56,25₺ 5,62₺ %90
    Trident’s Tale 899,00₺ 449,50₺ %50
    Trailmakers 195,00₺ 58,50₺ %70
    Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind 1.196,00₺ 777,40₺ %35
    WWE 2K25 Season Pass 1.399,00₺ 1.189,15₺ %15
    Red Faction: Armageddon 64,00₺ 10,00₺ %84
    Rain World: The Watcher 42,50₺ 34,00₺ %20
    GRIME 71,25₺ 49,87₺ %30
    WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Paketi 349,00₺ 261,75₺ %25
    Red Faction II 39,00₺ 6,00₺ %85
    Garten of Banban 0 160,00₺ 128,00₺ %20
    Fernbus Simulator 624,75₺ 437,32₺ %30
    Escape Dead Island 49,00₺ 7,50₺ %85
    Rain World: Downpour 42,50₺ 31,87₺ %25
    Red Dead Redemption 2: Hikaye Modu 1.399,00₺ 699,50₺ %50
    Gunsmith Simulator 71,25₺ 57,00₺ %20
    Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition 800,00₺ 160,00₺ %80
    Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection 1.600,00₺ 1.440,00₺ %10
    How 2 Escape 36,25₺ 7,25₺ %80
    Infantry Attack 330,00₺ 264,00₺ %20
    The Backrooms 1998 320,00₺ 160,00₺ %50
    Thief Simulator 2 650,00₺ 325,00₺ %50
    Wizordum 434,52₺ 347,61₺ %20
    30 Sport Games in 1 71,25₺ 17,81₺ %75
    Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake 359,00₺ 143,60₺ %60
    Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection 813,00₺ 650,40₺ %20
    Cris Tales 285,00₺ 28,50₺ %90
    SongPop Party 300,00₺ 150,00₺ %50
    Heavy Cargo – The Truck Simulator 85,00₺ 59,50₺ %30
    Gunfire Reborn 196,25₺ 98,12₺ %50
    Override 2: Super Mech League 219,00₺ 32,85₺ %85
    Ninjin: Clash of Carrots 28,75₺ 5,75₺ %80
    Advent Rising 28,75₺ 8,62₺ %70
    Extinction: Deluxe Edition 113,75₺ 17,06₺ %85
    Xenon Racer 42,50₺ 8,50₺ %80
    Puff Up 245,00₺ 196,00₺ %20
    Sifu Deluxe Cosmetic Pack 54,00₺ 27,00₺ %50
    Garten of Banban 2 160,00₺ 128,00₺ %20
    Sifu 369,99₺ 92,49₺ %75
    King of Meat Standard Edition 1.050,00₺ 262,50₺ %75
    DREDGE – Blackstone Key 37,00₺ 24,05₺ %35
    Once Upon a Jester 300,00₺ 270,00₺ %10
    Teslagrad Power Pack Edition 285,00₺ 57,00₺ %80
    Dreamed Away 800,00₺ 680,00₺ %15
    PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 57,50₺ 11,50₺ %80
    God of Rock 218,75₺ 21,87₺ %90
    Extinction 85,00₺ 8,50₺ %90
    Kaiju Wars 56,25₺ 14,06₺ %75
    Dreamscapes – The Sandman 819,00₺ 655,20₺ %20
    Highway Police Simulator 1.300,00₺ 845,00₺ %35
    Coffee Talk 40,00₺ 30,00₺ %25
    Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition 1.399,00₺ 839,40₺ %40
    Son olarak Steam’deki en iyi ücretsiz oyunlar listemize de göz atmanızı öneririz.

    Efrahim Aslan

    İzmir doğumlu olan Efrahim Aslan, Dramatik Yazarlık ve Sinema-Televizyon eğitimi almıştır. Çeşitli edebiyat ve mizah dergilerindeki yazarlık ve çizerlik deneyiminin ardından dijital yayıncılığa geçmiştir. ShiftDelete.net'te Haber Müdürü olarak, Media Markt'ın aylık teknolojik yaşam dergisi MediaTrend'de ise Yayın Yönetmeni olarak görev almıştır. Şimdi ise Webmasto'da Yazar ve Editör olarak çalışmalarına devam etmektedir.

