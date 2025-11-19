Epic Games Store’da Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi indirimleri başladı

- Epic Games Store'da Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi fırsatları başladı.
- Kampanyada yüzde 90'a varan cazip indirimler yer alıyor.
- Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 ve Assassin's Creed Valhalla gibi birçok AAA oyunda avantajlı rakamlar karşımıza çıkıyor.
Epic Games Store platformunda Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi indirimleri resmen duyuruldu. 2 Aralık Salı günü Türkiye saatiyle 19:00’a kadar devam edecek kampanyada onlarca ilgi çekici oyunda birbirinden caziip fırsatlar karşımıza çıkıyor.
PC oyunları için kaçırılmayacak indirim fırsatlarına ev sahipliği yapan bu kampanyada yüzde 90’a varan avantajlar yer alıyor. Farklı türlerde çok sayıda yapımı keşfedebileceğiniz bu kampanyanın öne çıkan seçeneklerini sizler için bir araya getirdik.
Epic Games Store – Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi öne çıkan oyunlar
Kampanya ile birlikte birçok oyunun fiyat etiketi 100 TL’nin altına düşüyor. Bunlar arasında Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, MudRunner – American Wilds Edition ve LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition gibi seçenekler yer alıyor.
Normal şartlarda yüksek fiyat etiketlerine sahip olan bazı AAA oyunlar da bu kampanyadan yararlanıyor. Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 ve Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gibi yapımlar cazip rakamlarla öne çıkıyor.
Kampanyada yüzde 90 ve üzeri çok sayıda oyuna yer veriliyor. XCOM® 2 Collection yüzde 92 indirimle 2.499 TL’den 199,92 TL’ye düştü. WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition ve WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA Rally Championship oyunları da yüzde 90’lık olağanüstü bir indirim oranıyla sırasıyla 17,70 TL ve 17,40 TL’den listeleniyor.
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition da yüzde 90’lık bir fırsatla 349,99 TL’den 34,99 TL’ye düştü. Öte yandan Back 4 Blood Ultimate ve Deluxe Edition aynı indirim oranıyla sırasıyla 39,90 TL ve 37,50 TL’den sunuluyor.
Epic Games Store platformunda 2 Aralık’a kadar devam edecek Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi kampanyasında öne çıkan oyunlar şu şekilde karşımıza çıkıyor:
|Oyun Adı
|İndirim Oranı
|Normal Fiyatı
|İndirimli Fiyatı
|Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition
|%15
|₺3.599,99
|₺3.059,99
|Ready or Not: Digital Deluxe Edition
|%40
|₺969
|₺581,40
|Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition
|%70
|₺1.278
|₺383,40
|HITMAN World of Assassination Deluxe Edition
|%55
|₺769
|₺346,05
|Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition
|%25
|₺2.008
|₺1.506
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|%20
|₺1.749
|₺1.399,20
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|%50
|₺1.379
|₺689,50
|God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition
|%20
|₺1.749
|₺1.399,20
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition
|%20
|₺960
|₺768
|The Last of Us™ Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition
|%50
|₺1.299
|₺649,50
|Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII Settler’s Edition
|%35
|₺4.299
|₺2.794,35
|The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition
|%70
|₺379
|₺113,70
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|%80
|₺3.499
|₺699,80
|Stellar Blade™ Complete Edition
|%20
|₺3.149
|₺2.519,20
|Hell is Us – Deluxe Edition
|%20
|₺1.699
|₺1.359,20
|SnowRunner – 1-Year Anniversary Edition
|%60
|₺280
|₺112
|Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
|%80
|₺4.080
|₺816
|Europa Universalis IV Starter Edition
|%80
|₺839
|₺167,80
|Robocop – Alex Murphy Edition
|%90
|₺985
|₺98,50
|Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition
|%88
|₺1.399,99
|₺167,99
|Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
|%90
|₺2.450
|₺245
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|%67
|₺449
|₺148,17
|Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul Edition
|%50
|₺910
|₺455
|Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition
|%90
|₺399
|₺39,90
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate
|%30
|₺2.599
|₺1.819,30
|Mortal Kombat™ 1: Defintive Edition
|%70
|₺2.499
|₺749,70
|Need for Speed™ Unbound Ultimate Collection
|%85
|₺3.099,99
|₺464,99
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition
|%30
|₺3.149
|₺2.204,30
|Dying Light Definitive Edition
|%80
|₺984
|₺196,80
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe
|%30
|₺1.949
|₺1.364,30
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
|%80
|₺90
|₺18
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|%90
|₺349,99
|₺34,99
|Remnant II® – Ultimate Edition
|%70
|₺1.663,20
|₺498,96
|theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Ultimate Hunting Bundle
|%66
|₺1.179
|₺400,86
|Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺451
|₺112,75
|Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition
|%85
|₺2.099,99
|₺314,99
|REMATCH – ELITE EDITION
|%25
|₺1.000
|₺750
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game of the Year Edition
|%85
|₺2.799
|₺419,85
|Blazing Sails Supporters Bundle
|%60
|₺373
|₺149,20
|Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Bundle
|%75
|₺1.437
|₺359,25
|WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition
|%90
|₺177
|₺17,70
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla Complete Edition
|%80
|₺3.499
|₺699,80
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|%60
|₺699
|₺279,60
|The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Year 3 Edition
|%50
|₺3.449
|₺1.724,50
|Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate
|%85
|₺3.249
|₺487,35
|Just Cause 4 Complete Edition
|%85
|₺119
|₺17,85
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
|%85
|₺2.999
|₺449,85
|Immortals of Aveum™ Deluxe Edition
|%90
|₺2.099,99
|₺209,99
|Lost Soul Aside™- Digital Deluxe Edition
|%33
|₺2.799
|₺1.875,33
|Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition
|%60
|₺199
|₺79,60
|The Sinking City Remastered – Deluxe Edition
|%80
|₺2.500
|₺500
|XCOM® 2 Collection
|%92
|₺2.499
|₺199,92
|Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition
|%85
|₺2.499
|₺374,85
|Railway Empire 2 – Deluxe Edition
|%40
|₺649
|₺389,40
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺2.699,99
|₺674,99
|FOR HONOR – Ultimate Edition
|%80
|₺2.249
|₺449,80
|Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Ultimate Fishing Bundle
|%60
|₺539
|₺215,60
|F1® Manager 2024 Deluxe Edition
|%70
|₺685
|₺205,50
|Fully Loaded Edition
|%85
|₺186,87
|₺28,03
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺2.001,99
|₺500,49
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition
|%80
|₺1.999
|₺399,80
|Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition
|%67
|₺1.883
|₺621,39
|Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition
|%85
|₺2.000
|₺300
|LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
|%80
|₺449
|₺89,80
|Terra Nil Deluxe Edition
|%60
|₺269
|₺107,60
|Blasphemous – Digital Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺78,39
|₺19,59
|Flintlock – Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺729
|₺182,25
|WILD HEARTS™ Karakuri Edition
|%90
|₺2.699,99
|₺269,99
|Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition
|%60
|₺384
|₺153,60
|Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition
|%90
|₺375
|₺37,50
|Dragon Age™: The Veilguard Deluxe
|%60
|₺2.899,99
|₺1.159,99
|Outriders Complete Edition
|%50
|₺719
|₺359,50
|DREDGE – Complete Edition
|%40
|₺1.379
|₺827,40
|Taxi Life – Supporter Edition
|%55
|₺980
|₺441
|Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition
|%50
|₺1.290
|₺645
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN Edition
|%85
|₺199
|₺29,85
|Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
|%63
|₺636,61
|₺235,54
|Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
|%80
|₺1.249
|₺249,80
|Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition
|%65
|₺449
|₺157,15
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|%80
|₺140
|₺28
|Planet Coaster 2: Deluxe Edition
|%45
|₺1.050
|₺577,50
|Dead By Daylight – Gold Edition
|%50
|₺1.999
|₺999,50
|Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition
|%80
|₺988
|₺197,60
|GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition
|%70
|₺2.899,99
|₺869,99
|The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition
|%50
|₺839
|₺419,50
|Watch Dogs Complete Edition
|%80
|₺749
|₺149,80
|CONSCRIPT – Officer Edition
|%63
|₺372
|₺137,64
|Gotham Knights: Deluxe
|%80
|₺699
|₺139,80
|Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master – Steward Edition
|%52
|₺665,10
|₺319,24
|Bratz®: Flaunt your fashion – Complete Edition
|%35
|₺650
|₺422,50
|Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
|%70
|₺919
|₺275,70
|TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Racing Fan Edition
|%80
|₺623
|₺124,60
|Steelrising – Bastille Edition
|%80
|₺479
|₺95,80
|Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION
|%80
|₺340
|₺68
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA Rally Championship
|%90
|₺174
|₺17,40
|Scorn Deluxe Edition
|%75
|₺464,99
|₺116,24
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Forges of Corruption Edition
|%40
|₺459
|₺275,40
|The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition
|%60
|₺229
|₺91,60
|Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition
|%90
|₺885
|₺88,50
|Guacamelee! 2 – Complete
|%75
|₺240,10
|₺60,02
Muhteşem Cuma ve Siber Pazartesi kampanyasında indirime giren oyunlar listesinin tamamına Epic Games Store’un resmi sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz. Şimdiden keyifli oyunlar dileriz!
Son olarak en iyi ücretsiz Steam oyunları listemize de göz atmanızı tavsiye ederiz.