The Game Awards 2025 adayları resmen açıklandı

The Game Awards 2025 adayları bugün resmen açıklandı.

Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) kategorisinde Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach ve Hades 2 gibi dikkat çekici yapımlar yer alıyor.

Yarışmanın 11 Aralık tarihinde canlı olarak yayınlanacağı duyuruldu.

Oyun endüstrisinin Oscar’ı olarak anılan The Game Awards 2025 adayları resmen duyuruldu. Dünya genelinde milyonlarca oyunseverin yıllardır düzenli olarak takip ettiği bu prestijli organizasyon, yıla damgasını vuran onlarca yapımı onurlandıracak.

Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) dalında birbirinden iddialı 6 oyun boy gösterecek. Bu yapımlar Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Hades 2, Donkey Kong, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 ve Hollow Knight Silksong olarak karşımıza çıkıyor.

2025 The Game Awards adayları arasında en çok dikkat çeken oyun Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 oluyor. Bu yıl yarışmada en fazla adaylığa sahip olan yapım, Yılın Oyunu kategorisinin yanı sıra En İyi Rol Yapma ve En İyi Sanat Yönetimi kategorilerinde de öne çıkıyor.

Grand Theft Auto VI, The Witcher 4 ve Marvel’s Wolverine gibi yapımlar ise en çok beklenen oyunlar arasında yarışacak.

The Game Awards bu yıl Amazon Prime Video platformunda canlı olarak yayınlanacak. Kullanıcılar tek tıkla etkinliği anlık olarak takip etme imkanından yararlanabilecek.

2025 The Game Awards adayları (Tam liste)

Yılın Oyunu

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/Konami)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

En İyi Müzik

Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight Silksong)

Darren Korb (Hades 2)

Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)

Woodkid ve Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On The Beach)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/Konami)

En İyi Performans

Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

En Çok Etkileyen Oyun (sosyal bir anlam veya mesaj içeren oyun)

Consume Me (Hexecutable)

despelote (Panic)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON’T NOD)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Absolum (Dotemu/Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Gamirror Games)

BALL x PIT (Kenny Sun and Friends/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

P5X l Persona5: The Phantom X (SEGA CORPORATION)

Destiny: Rising (Exptional Global)

Sonic Rumble (SEGA CORPORATION)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (CyGames, Inc.)

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Sports)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox)

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survivos)

Arken Age (Vitruvius VR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team NINJA/Xbox)

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/SEGA)

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry)

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios/SEGA)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves (SNK CORPORATION)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

2XKO (Riot Games)

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds (SONIC Team/SEGA)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

LEGO Party! (SMG Studios/Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu

The Alters (11 bit studios)

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms/Knights Peak)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/SEGA)

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Sports)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo)

REMATCH (Slocap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds (SONIC Team/SEGA)

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

ARC Raiders (Embark Studios)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring: Nightreign (FromSoftware)

PEAK (Team PEAK/Aggro Crab/Landfall)

En İyi İçerik Oluşturucusu

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Moistcr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive/Sandfall Interactive)

despelote (Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (vedinad)

En İyi Adaptasyon

A Minecraft Movie (Mojang Studios)

Devil May Cry (Madhouse/Netflix)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Derek Kolstad/Sun Creature Studio)

Until Dawn (PlayStation Studios)

The Last of Us (Sony Pictures Television/PlayStation Productions/Naughty Dog/The Mighty Mint/Word Games)

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil: Requiem (Capcom)

En İyi eSports Oyunu

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

En İyi eSports Oyuncusu

Brawk

F0RSAKEN

Chovy

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

En İyi eSports Takımı

NRG (Valorant)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Team Falcons (DOTA 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

The Game Awards 2025 adayları için oylamalar başladı. Siz de yarışmanın internet sitesini ziyaret ederek oylamaya katılabilirsiniz.