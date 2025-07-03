Netflix oyunları (Tam liste) – Temmuz 2025

Şu anda Netflix platformunda oynayabileceğiniz tüm mobil oyunları sizler için bir araya getirdik. Temmuz 2025’te uygulamanın kütüphanesinde onlarca ilgi çekici oyun yer alıyor. Bu oyunlardan bazıları muhtemelen size hitap etmeyecektir. Fakat kesinlikle içlerinden en az birkaç tanesinin sizin de ilginizi çekebileceğini tahmin ediyoruz.
Bu içerikte Temmuz 2025 döneminde oynayabileceğiniz tüm Netflix oyunları ile ilgili size bilgi vereceğiz. Aynı zamanda Netflix’te oyun oynamak için belirli şartlardan da söz edeceğiz. Hazırsanız başlayalım…
Netflix’te nasıl oyun oynanır?
Netflix’te oyun oynamak için öncelikle platformda mevcut bir aboneliğinizin bulunması gerektiğini sizlere hatırlatmak isteriz. Üyeliğinizi iptal ettiğiniz anda ne yazık ki oyunlara ulaşmanız da artık mümkün olmayacaktır.
Android 6.0 ve üzeri işletim sistemine sahip Android mobil veya tabletler ile iOS 15/iPadOS 15 ya da daha yenisini çalıştıran iPhone ve iPad’ler şu anda Netflix oyunlarına erişim sağlayabiliyor.
Son olarak Netflix oyunlarına ulaşmak için Wi-Fi bağlantısına sahip olmanız ve seçtiğiniz oyunu indirip yüklemek için boş bir alana sahip olmanız gerektiğini de ekleyelim.
Temmuz 2025 – Tüm Netflix oyunları
Şu anda Netflix’te yer alan tüm oyunlar şu şekilde karşımıza çıkıyor:
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan
- Arranger
- Asphalt Xtreme
- Battleship
- Before Your Eyes
- Black Mirror: Thronglets
- Bloons TD 6
- Bowling Ballers
- Braid, Anniversary Edition
- Card Blast
- Carmen Sandiego
- Cats & Soup
- Civilization VI
- CoComelon: Play with JJ
- Country Friends
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
- Cut the Rope Daily
- Dead Cells: Netflix Edition
- Death’s Door
- Diner Out: Merge Cafe
- Dragon Up
- Dumb Ways to Survive
- Dungeon Boss: Respawned
- Dust & Neon
- Emily in Paris: Netflix Stories
- Exploding Kittens Game
- Farming Simulator 23
- Flutter Butterflies
- Football Manager 2024 Mobile
- Game Dev Tycoon
- Ghost Detective
- GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Heads Up!
- Hearts
- Hello Kitty And Friends: Happiness Parade
- Highwater
- IMMORTALITY
- Into The Breach
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
- Katana Zero
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Knittens
- Krispy Street
- Laya’s Horizon
- LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
- Love Is Blind: Netflix Stories
- Lucky Luna
- Ludo King
- Mahjong Solitaire
- Minesweeper
- Money Heist: Ultimate Choice
- Monument Valley
- Monument Valley 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Moonlighter
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited
- Outer Banks: Netflix Stories
- Oxenfree
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Paper Trail
- Perfect Match: Netflix Stories
- Pinball Masters
- Poinpy
- Rainbow Six: SMOL
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Relic Hunters: Rebels
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch
- Scriptic: Crime Stories
- Secrets By Episodes
- Selling Sunset: Netflix Stories
- Sex Education: Netflix Stories
- Shadow And Bone Enter the Fold
- Shooting Hoops
- Single’s Inferno: Choices
- Skies of Chaos
- Snake.io
- Solitaire
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Sonic Prime Dash
- Spiritfarer
- SpongeBob: Bubble Pop FUN
- SpongeBob: Get Cooking
- Sports Sports
- Squid Game: Unleashed
- Steel Paws
- Storyteller
- Stranger Things: 1984
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street Fighter IV CE
- Sweet Magnolias: Netflix Stories
- TED Tumblewords
- Teeter Up: Remastered
- Terra Nil
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Electric State: Kid Cosmo
- The Perfect Couple: Netflix Stories
- The Queen’s Gambit Chess
- The Rise of the Golden Idol
- The Ultimatum: Choices
- This is a True Story
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tomb Raider Reloaded
- Too Hot to Handle 2
- Too Hot to Handle 3
- Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Transformers Forged to Fight
- Twelve Minutes
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- Vineyard Valley
- Virgin River: Netflix Stories
- Virgin River (Christmas Edition): Netflix Stories
- Wild Things: Animal Adventures
- Wonderputt Forever
- Word Trails
- World of Goo Remastered
- World of Peppa Pig