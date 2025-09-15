77. Emmy Ödülleri kazananları açıklandı: Apple listeye damga vurdu

- 77. Emmy Ödülleri'nin kazananları açıklandı.
- Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max ve Disney+ gibi dijital platformlar, organizasyonda öne çıktı.
- Apple'ın iki popüler dizisi Severance ve The Studio, ödülleri adeta silip süpürmeyi başardı.
77. Emmy Ödülleri kazananları resmen duyuruldu. Dünyanın en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olrak kabul edilen organizasyon, 14 Eylül Pazar gecesi ABD, Los Angeles’ta düzenlendi.
2025 Emmy Ödülleri adeta dijital platformlar arasında bir gövde gösterisine ev sahipliği yaptı. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max ve Apple TV+ gibi popüler streaming servisleri listelerde büyük dikkat uyandırdı. Variety’nin haberine göre Apple’ın hizmeti çok sayıda ödüle layık gösterilerek adından söz ettirdi.
Severance ve The Studio ödülleri silip süpürdü
Apple TV+ platformunun popüler dizisi Severance, çalışanların iş yerindeki kişisel hayatlarını veya iş dışındaki profesyonel hayatlarını hatırlayamadıkları gizemli Lumon Industries’i merkez alıyor, Dizinin oyuncu kadrosunda Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette ve Christopher Walken gibi yıldızlar bir araya getiriyor.
Hollywood film endüstrisine yönelik sert bir hiciv olan The Studio dizisi, sıkıntılı dönem geçiren Continental Studios’un yeni başkanı Matt Remick rolünde Seth Rogen’ı karşımıza çıkarıyor. Ayrıca Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz ve Chase Sui Wonders de kadroda yer alıyor. Bryan Cranston, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard ve Martin Scorsese ise projeye konuk olan oyunculardan bazıları…
Apple TV+’ın 2025 Emmy Ödülleri’nde kazandığı en büyük ödüller şu şekilde karşımıza çıkıyor:
- The Studio — En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- Tramell Tillman (Seth Milchick) — Drama Dizilerinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Severance)
- Britt Lower (Helly Riggs) — Drama Dizilerinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Severance)
- Merritt Wever (Gretchen George) — Drama Dizilerinde En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Severance)
- Seth Rogen (Matt Remick) — Komedi Dizilerinde En İyi Başrol Oyuncusu (The Studio)
- Seth Rogen ve Ryan Goldberg — Komedi Dizisi Dalında Olağanüstü Yönetmenlik (The Studio, “The Oner” bölümü)
- Seth Rogen, Ryan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez — Komedi Dizisi Dalında Üstün Senaryo (The Studio, “The Promotion” bölümü)
- Bryan Cranston (Griffin Mill) — Komedi Dizilerinde En İyi Konuk Oyuncu (The Studio)
- Adam Randall — Drama Dizisi Dalında Üstün Yönetmenlik (Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye” bölümü)
Bu başarılara rağmen Apple TV+ birkaç aksilik yaşadı: Severance, En İyi Drama Dizisi ödülünü The Pitt’e kaptırdı ve Adam Scott, Drama Dizilerinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü The Pitt’teki performansıyla Noah Wyle’a kaptırdı.
77. Emmy Ödülleri kazananları (Tam liste)
En İyi Drama Dizisi
- KAZANAN: The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- KAZANAN: The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)
En İyi Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Adolescence (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (Hulu)
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- The Penguin (HBO Max)
En İyi Aktör – Drama
- KAZANAN: Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Sterling K Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
En İyi Aktrist – Drama
- KAZANAN: Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
En İyi Aktör – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Hulu)
En İyi Aktrist – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Uzo Aduba – The Residence (Netflix)
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Hulu)
En İyi Aktör – Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV+)
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
En İyi Aktrist – Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Meghan Fehy – Sirens (Netflix)
- Rashidah Jones – Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (Hulu)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör – Drama
- KAZANAN: Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Zach Cherry – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- James Marsden – Paradise (Hulu)
- Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Drama
- KAZANAN: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Patricia Arquette – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise (Hulu)
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör– Komedi
- KAZANAN: Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (Hulu)
- Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör – Mini dizi
- KAZANAN: Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Mini dizi
- KAZANAN: Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)
En İyi Senaryo – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez – The Studio
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows
En İyi Senaryo – Drama
- KAZANAN: Dan Gilroy – Andor
- Joe Sachs – The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
- Dan Erickson – Severance
- Will Smith – Slow Horses
- Mike White – The White Lotus
En İyi Senaryo – Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
En İyi Yönetmen – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Mike White, The White Lotus
En İyi Yönetmen – Drama
- KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
En İyi Yönetmen – Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Geçen yılki 2024 Emmy Ödülleri kazananları haberine de göz atabilirsiniz.