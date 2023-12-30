2023’te Steam’de en çok oynanan oyunlar belli oldu. Valve çatısı altında faaliyet gösteren popüler oyun platformu, bu yıla damgasını vuran birbirinden ilgi çekici yapımları oyunculara duyurdu.
2023 yılında piyasaya çıkan oyunlar arasında Starfield öne çıkan bir yapım olarak kendini ispatlarken, bunun yanı sıra Baldur’s Gate 3 ve Hogwarts Legacy gibi oyunlar da büyük beğeni topladı. Platform, yılın en çok oynanan oyunlarını aynı anda 300 binden fazla 150 binden fazla, 80 binden fazla ve 40 binden fazla oyuncunun olduğu gruplara ayırarak derecelendirdi.
2023’te Steam’de en çok oynanan oyunlar açıklandı
Yıla damgasını vuran birbirinden ilgi çekici yapımları bir araya getiren Steam, dört farklı kategori halinde oyunları konumlandırdı. Platformun açıkladığı veriler şu şekilde oldu:
Steam’de 300 binden fazla oyuncuya sahip oyunlar
- PUBG
- Dota 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- Goose Goose Duck
- Starfield
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Sons of the Forest
- Destiny 2
Steam’de 150 binden fazla oyuncuya sahip oyunlar
- Team Fortress 2
- Armored Core VI
- Resident Evil 4
- Path of Exile
- Rust
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Lethal Company
- The Finals
- GTA V
- Call of Duty (MW3, MW2, WZ)
- Naraka: Bladepoint
Steam’de 80 binden fazla oyuncuya sahip oyunlar
- Dave the Diver
- Battlefield 2042
- Dead by Daylight
- Valheim
- Remnant 2
- VPet
- Cities Skylines 2
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Unturned
- Party Animals
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Don’t Starve Together
- Ark: Survival Ascended
- FIFA 23
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Battle Bit Remastered
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Football Manager 2024
- 7 Days to Die
- Warframe
- Phasmophopia
- EA Sports FC 24
- Battlefield V
- Elden Ring
- War Thunder
Steam’de 40 binden fazla oyuncuya sahip oyunlar
- My Hero Ultra Rumble
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- Farming Simulator 22
- Hunt: Showdown
- Payday 3
- DayZ
- Payday 2
- Terraria
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rocket League
- Crab Game
- Risk of Rain Returns
- HoloCure
- New World
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- tModLoader
- Monster Hunter World
- Project Zomboid
- Garry’s Mod
- Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
- VR Chat
- Cities Skylines
- Last Epoch
- Farlight 84
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Love is All Around
- The Witcher 3
- The Sims 4
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Forest
- TES V: Skyrim
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- V Rising