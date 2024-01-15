2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri kazananları açıklandı

2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri (Critics Choice Awards) kazananları belli oldu. Oscar Ödülleri’nin ana barometlerinden bir tanesi olarak görülen bu organizasyon, HBO Max imzasıyla canlı olarak yayınlandı. Etkinlikte yıla damgasını vuran birbirinden kaliteli televizyon ve film yapımları karşı karşıya geldi.
Heyecan verici etkinlikte 2023 yılının en çok konuşulan filmleri arasında yer alan Barbie ve Oppenheimer burada da sert bir çekişme gösterdi. Öte yandan The Bear ve Succession gibi birbirinden popüler diziler de çeşitli ödüllerle onurlandırıldı.
2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri kazananları
Ünlü yönetmen Greta Gerwig tarafından yönetilen ve başrollerini Margot Robbie ile Ryan Gosling’in üstlendiği Barbie filmi toplamda 18 adaylık elde ederek Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri tarihine adını altın harflerle yazdırdı. Film organizasyonda toplam altı kategoride birincilik topladı.
Christopher Nolan tarafından yönetilen Oppenheimer filmi ise 13 dalda adaylık aldı. En İyi Film ve En İyi Yönetmen ödülleri de dahil olmak üzere sevilen film toplamda 8 ödül alarak gecenin en büyük kazananı unvanına erişti. İşte 2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri kazananları…
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer”⭐️
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX
Film ödülleri
En İyi Film
- KAZANAN: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- KAZANAN: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- KAZANAN: Emma Stone — Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- KAZANAN: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- KAZANAN: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
En İyi Genç Oyuncu
- KAZANAN: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
- Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
- Calah Lane — Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
En İyi Oyuncu Kadrosu
- KAZANAN: Oppenheimer
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
En İyi Yönetmen
- KAZANAN: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
- KAZANAN: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Air — Alex Convery
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December — Samy Burch
- Past Lives — Celine Song
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- KAZANAN: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
- All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi
- KAZANAN: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı
- KAZANAN: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
En İyi Kurgu
- KAZANAN: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
- KAZANAN: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj
- KAZANAN: Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- KAZANAN: Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Komedi Filmi
- KAZANAN: Barbie
- American Fiction
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
En İyi Animasyon Film
- KAZANAN: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- KAZANAN: Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- KAZANAN: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
En İyi Müzik
- KAZANAN: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Televizyon ödülleri
En İyi Drama Dizisi
- KAZANAN: Succession (HBO | Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
- KAZANAN: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
- KAZANAN: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
- KAZANAN: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
- KAZANAN: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- KAZANAN: The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi
- KAZANAN: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
En İyi Mini Dizi
- KAZANAN: Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
En İyi Televizyon Filmi
- KAZANAN: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
- KAZANAN: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
- KAZANAN: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
- KAZANAN: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
- KAZANAN: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Dizi
- KAZANAN: Lupin (Netflix)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
En İyi Animasyon Dizisi
- KAZANAN: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
En İyi Talk Show
- KAZANAN: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
En İyi Komedi Gösterisi
- KAZANAN: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
Peki ya sizin bu yapımlar arasında favorileriniz hangileri? Fikirlerinizi bizlerle yorumlar bölümünden paylaşabilirsiniz.