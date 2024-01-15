2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri kazananları açıklandı

2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri (Critics Choice Awards) kazananları belli oldu. Oscar Ödülleri’nin ana barometlerinden bir tanesi olarak görülen bu organizasyon, HBO Max imzasıyla canlı olarak yayınlandı. Etkinlikte yıla damgasını vuran birbirinden kaliteli televizyon ve film yapımları karşı karşıya geldi.

Heyecan verici etkinlikte 2023 yılının en çok konuşulan filmleri arasında yer alan Barbie ve Oppenheimer burada da sert bir çekişme gösterdi. Öte yandan The Bear ve Succession gibi birbirinden popüler diziler de çeşitli ödüllerle onurlandırıldı.

Ünlü yönetmen Greta Gerwig tarafından yönetilen ve başrollerini Margot Robbie ile Ryan Gosling’in üstlendiği Barbie filmi toplamda 18 adaylık elde ederek Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri tarihine adını altın harflerle yazdırdı. Film organizasyonda toplam altı kategoride birincilik topladı.

Christopher Nolan tarafından yönetilen Oppenheimer filmi ise 13 dalda adaylık aldı. En İyi Film ve En İyi Yönetmen ödülleri de dahil olmak üzere sevilen film toplamda 8 ödül alarak gecenin en büyük kazananı unvanına erişti. İşte 2024 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri kazananları…

Congratulations to “Oppenheimer”⭐️

The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX

