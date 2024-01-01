2024’te çıkacak tüm oyunlar (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, mobil)

2024’te çıkacak oyunlar arasında birbirinden ilgi çekici yapımlar bulunuyor. Hiç şüphesiz ki 2023 yılı birçok kaliteli oyuna ev sahipliği yaptı. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Baldur’s Gate 3, Cities: Skylines II, EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Crash Team Rumble, Sons of the Forest, Star Trek: Resurgence ve Planet of Lana gibi çokça sevilen yapımlar farklı platformlarda oyunseverlerle buluştu. Şimdi ise yeni bir yılda yine iddialı yapımlar karşımıza çıkmaya hazırlanıyor.

Oyun endüstrisi için oldukça heyecan verici bir yıl olmaya aday görünen 2024’te farklı türlerden ve farklı platformlardan çok sayıda eğlenceli seçeneğe yer verilecek. Peki ya yıla damgasını vurması beklenen o yapımlar hangileri? İşte detaylar…

2024’te çıkacak oyunlar

2024’te çıkacak PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC ve mobil oyunlar neler olacak? Yıl boyunca karşımıza çıkacak olan o ilgi çekici yapımları derledik. Tüm platformlarda İşte her türden oyuncu için keyifli deneyimler vaat eden o yapımlar, platform destekleri ve çıkış tarihleri…

Ocak

Bu ay birbirinden etkileyici lansman sunumlarına ev sahipliği yapacak. 2024’te çıkacak oyunlar arasında henüz ilk aydan birçok kaliteli yapımı görebiliyoruz. Ayın öne çıkan oyunları arasında ise uzun bir süredir merakla beklenen Tekken 8 ve Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gibi seçenekler yer alıyor.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC) – 11 Ocak

(PC) – 11 Ocak Radiance (PC) – 11 Ocak

(PC) – 11 Ocak Atlas Wept (PC) – 17 Ocak

(PC) – 17 Ocak Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 18 Ocak

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 18 Ocak Arclands (PC) – 19 Ocak

(PC) – 19 Ocak Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – 19 Ocak

(Switch) – 19 Ocak Graven (PC) – 23 Ocak

(PC) – 23 Ocak Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 23 Ocak

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 23 Ocak Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 24 Ocak

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 24 Ocak Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – 25 Ocak

(Switch) – 25 Ocak Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 25 Ocak

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 25 Ocak Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 26 Ocak

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 26 Ocak Rugby 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 30 Ocak

Şubat

Şubat ayı da yine oyun endüstrisi bakımından dopdolu geçecek gibi görünüyor. Şubat’ta gelecek oyunlara arasında öne çıkan bazı yapımlar Persona 3 Reload, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered ve Final Fantasy VII Rebirth olarak dikkat çekiyor.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC) – 1 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, PC) – 1 Şubat Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 2 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 2 Şubat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 2 Şubat

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 2 Şubat Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 2 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 2 Şubat Touhou Danmaku Dagura Phantasia Lost (PC) – 7 Şubat

(PC) – 7 Şubat Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC) – 8 Şubat

(PS5, PC) – 8 Şubat Solim Infernum (PC)

(PC) Sucker for Love: Date to Die For (PC) – 14 Şubat

(PC) – 14 Şubat Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 14 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 14 Şubat Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 15 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 15 Şubat PlateUp! (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) – 15 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) – 15 Şubat Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – 16 Şubat

(Switch) – 16 Şubat Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Furnish Master (PC) – 20 Şubat

(PC) – 20 Şubat Last Epoch (PC) – 21 Şubat

(PC) – 21 Şubat Slave Zero X (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 21 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 21 Şubat Terminator Dark Fate – Defiance (PC) – 21 Şubat

(PC) – 21 Şubat CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (PC) – 22 Şubat

(PC) – 22 Şubat Garden Life: A Cozy Life Simulator (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 22 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 22 Şubat Open Roads (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 22 Şubat

(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 22 Şubat Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) – 27 Şubat

(Switch) – 27 Şubat Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 27 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 27 Şubat Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC) – 27 Şubat

(PC) – 27 Şubat Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 28 Şubat

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 28 Şubat Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – 29 Şubat

Mart

2024’te çıkacak oyunlar arasında Mart ayı da yine keyifli sunumlara şahitlik edecek. Life By You, Alone in the Dark ve Homeworld 3 gibi öne çıkan seçenekler şimdiden büyük bir sabırsızlıkla bekleniyor.

Life By You (PC) – 5 Mart

(PC) – 5 Mart Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC) – 7 Mart

(PC) – 7 Mart Homeworld 3 (PC) – 8 Mart

(PC) – 8 Mart Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) – 8 Mart

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) – 8 Mart Paint the Town Red VR (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR) – 14 Mart

(Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR) – 14 Mart Alone in the Dark (PS5, Xbox Series X|C, PC) – 20 Mart

(PS5, Xbox Series X|C, PC) – 20 Mart Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 22 Mart

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 22 Mart Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) – 22 Mart

(Switch) – 22 Mart Rise of the Ronin (PS5) – 22 Mart

Nisan

Henüz yılın ilk günlerinde olduğumuz için 2024’te çıkacak oyunlar arasında genellikle erken tarihli yapımlar listeye yansıyor. Nisan ayından itibaren duyurularda bir belirsizlik süreci başlarken, bu ay da yine hem konsol, hem PC, hem de Android ve iOS işletim sistine sahip mobil cihazlar için keyifli seçenekler eklenmesi bekleniyor.

Europa (PC) – 16 Nisan

(PC) – 16 Nisan Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 23 Nisan

(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 23 Nisan Tales of Kenzera: Tau (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 23 Nisan

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 23 Nisan Manor Lords (PC erken erişim) – 26 Nisan

Haziran

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 4 Haziran

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 4 Haziran Neverdark (PC) – 27 Haziran

Ağustos

Black Myth: Wukong (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 20 Ağustos

Eylül

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 9 Eylül

Tam tarihi belli olmayan 2024’te çıkacak oyunlar

Elbette ki 2024’te çıkacak oyunlar yukarıdaki yapımlarla sınırlı değil. Yıl boyunca daha onlarca oyun karşımıza çıkacak. Fakat bazı oyunların henüz çıkış tarihleri kesin olarak belirtilmemiş durumda. Çıkış tarihine ilişkin yalnızca “2024” ibaresine yer verilen beklenen oyunlar şu şekilde görünüyor:

1000xResist (PC, Switch)

Acolyte of the Altar (PC)

Aero GPX (PC)

Ages of Cataria (Switch, PC)

Airland World (PC)

Albatroz (PC, konsollar)

Angeline Era (PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Animal Well (PS5, Switch, PC)

Another Crab’s Treasure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ara: History Untold (PC)

ArcheAge 2 (PC, konsollar)

Arco (PC, konsollar)

Artificial (PC)

Ascent of Ashes (PC)

Assault Sector (PC)

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Baby Steps (PC, PS5)

Beneath (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Baladins (PC, konsollar)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (Switch, PC)

Battle Crush (Switch, PC, Android)

Beast (PC)

Beastieball (PC)

Between Horizons (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Bionic Bay (PC)

Bloomtown: A Different Story (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged (PC, konsollar, mobil)

Bubble Ghost Remake (PC, Switch)

Button City Soccer Days (PC, konsollar)

Bye Sweet Carole (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)

Cannibal Tales (PC)

Cassette Boy (PS5, Switch, PC)

Cat Quest 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Codex Lost (PC)

Chinese Frontiers (PC)

Chrono Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Clock Tower (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Cook, Serve, Delicious Re-Mustard! (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Core Keeper (Switch)

Critter Cove (PC, konsollar)

Dark and Darker (Mobil)

DC: Dark Legion (iOS, Android)

Dealer’s Life Legend (PC)

Death Stranding (iOS)

Despelote (PC, konsollar)

Dewdrop Dynasty (PC)

Drova – Forsaken Kin (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (PC)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Dustborn (PC, konsollar)

Earthblade (PC)

Earth Defense Force 6

Earth Defense: World Brothers 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

EA Sports FC Tactical (iOS, Android)

Eastward: Octopia (Switch, PC)

Echoes of the Plum Grove (PC)

Eden Genesis (PC, konsollar)

Empire of the Ants (PC, konsollar)

Ending Tau (PC)

Endzone 2 (PC)

Europa (PC)

ExoColony: Planet Survival

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Extortion (PC)

Farlands (PC)

Fear Underground (PC)

Fields of Mistria (PC)

Final Fantasy XIV (Xbox Series X|S)

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Foamstars (PS5, PS4)

Football Story (PC)

Forgotten But Unbroken (PC)

Four Hundred Catapults (PC)

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson (PC)

Fruitbus (PC, konsollar)

Funko Fusion (PC, konsollar)

Galacticare (PC, konsollar)

Garden Life (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ghost Bike (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra (Switch, PC)

Go Home Annie (PC, konsollar)

Good Heavens (PC)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Greedfall 2: The Dying World (PC, konsollar)

Hades 2 (PC early access)

Harold Halibut (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Hauntii (PC, konsollar)

Heart of Muriet (PC)

Heartworm (PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Honeycomb (PC)

Hotel Barcelona (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Horizon Forbidden West (PC)

Human Farm (PC)

Immortal Hunters (PC)

Impossible Road 2 (PC)

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Jumplight Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Killing Floor 3 (PC)

Kill It With Fire 2 (PC, konsollar)

Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino (PC)

Last Time I Saw You (PC, konsollar)

Leximan (PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Little Kitty, Big City (Switch, PC)

Little Nightmares 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC, konsollar)

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (PC, konsollar)

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Lost Soul Aside (PS5, PS4, PC)

Love and Deepspace (iOS, Android)

Lum’s Game (PC)

Lunar Lander Beyond (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC)

Mandragora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Mannequin (Quest 2, 3, Pro, PSVR 2, PC VR)

Marathon (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

MechWarrior 5: Clans (PC, konsollar)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, konsollar)

Million Depth (PC)

Minicology (PC)

Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients (PC, konsollar)

Montaro 2 (PC)

Moonstone Island (Switch)

Moth Kubit (PC)

Neither Cross Nor Crown (PC)

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, PC)

New Arc Line (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Nine Sols (PC)

Normal Fishing (PC)

On Your Tail (Switch)

Outpost: Infinity Siege (PC)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

Paleophage (PS5, PC)

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (PC, konsollar)

Paper Trailer (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Parcel Corps (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Penny’s Big Breakaway (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Pine Hearts (PC)

Postfrost (PC)

Post Trauma (PC, konsollar)

Project LLL (PC, konsollar)

Psychroma (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Quartet (PC, konsollar)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Rebellion Godsoul: Awakening (PC)

Red Goes Faster (PC, konsollar)

Reka (PC)

Republic of Pirates (PC)

Rise of the Ronin (PS5)

Rivals 2 (PC, konsollar)

Roadout (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Rubber Royale (PC)

Rugrats Adventures in Gameland (PC, konsollar)

Rune Bender VR (PC VR)

Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castle (PC)

SaGa Emerald Beyond (PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playground Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Sand Land (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Scarred (PC)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Serum (PC)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Game Boy Advance)

Shapez 2 (PC)

Shoulders of Giants (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Shred & Tear: Explosive Kajun

Silent Night (PC)

Simon the Sorcerer Origins (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Skull And Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Small Kingdoms (PC)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (PC, konsollar)

Songs of Silence (PC)

Sopa (Xbox, PC)

Soul Covenant (PC VR , Quest 2, PSVR 2)

South Park: Snow Day (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Space Nation Online (PC)

Spectral Keep (PC)

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (PS5, Switch)

Splatoon 3 – Side Order DLC (Switch)

SpyxFamily: Operation Memories (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Switch, PC)

Stand-Alone (PC)

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Steel Seed (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Still Wakes The Deep (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Streets of Rogue 2 (PC)

Summerhouse (PC)

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Run and Dunan Unification Wars (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Sympathy Kiss (Switch)

Symphonia (PC, konsollar)

Tales of Seikyu (PC, konsollar)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PC, konsollar)

Taxi Life: A Cab Driving Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Techno Banter (PC, konsollar)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PC, konsollar)

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Alters (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Blue Cat (PC)

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Constructors (PC)

The Desolation (PC, mobil)

The First Descendant (PC, konsollar)

The Gecko Gods (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily (PC)

The Lawyer: Episode 1 – The White Bag (PC)

The Legend of Contraria (PC)

Thrasher (PC VR, Quest, konsollar)

The Rise of the Golden Idol (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobil)

The Star Named EOS (PC)

The Store is Closed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror (PC)

Tormented Souls 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Totally Spies (PC, konsollar)

Total World Liberation (PC)

Toxic Crusaders (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Train Kingdom (PC)

Train Valley World (PC)

Trans Neuronica (PC)

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Switch, PS4)

Two Falls: Nishu Takuatshina (PC)

Uboat Mechanic Simulator (PC)

Ultros (PS5, PS4, PC)

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop (PC)

Underdogs (PC VR, Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest Pro)

Unfollow (PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ved (PC)

Vengeance is Mine (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Venture to the Vile (PC, konsollar)

Vexlands (PC)

Vilde (PC)

Visions of Mana (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Vorax (PC)

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate (PSVR 2, Quest 2, PC VR, Pico)

While We Wait Here (PC)

Whisker Waters (PS5, Switch, PC)

Wild Bastards (PC)

Winery Simulator (PC)

World of Goo 2 (PC, konsollar)

World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC)

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall (PC)

Zenless Zone Zero (PC, mobil)

Peki ya size göre yıla damgasını vuracak oyunlar hangileri olacak? 2024’te çıkacak oyunlar arasında en çok sabırsızlandığınız yapım hangisi? Bizlerle fikir ve görüşlerinizi yorumlar bölümünden paylaşabilirsiniz.