    28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos arasında piyasaya çıkacak oyunlar

    28 Temmuz - 1 Ağustos tarihleri arasında piyasaya çıkacak video oyunlar hangileri? Sizler için o yapımları bir araya getirdik.
    28 Temmuz - 1 Ağustos arasında çıkacak oyunlar

    Yepyeni bir haftaya daha adım atarken, sizler için 28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos haftasında çıkacak oyunlar listesini hazırladık. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, mobil ve PC’ye gelecek en çok konuşulan oyunların yanı sıra daha az bilinen bazı gizli mücevherleri de sizlere sıraladık.

    Bu haftanın öne çıkanlarından bir tanesi Blasphemous ekibi tarafından geliştirilen klasik serinin yeni oyunu Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound oluyor. Oyun, 31 Temmuz’da PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch ve PC için piyasaya çıkmaya hazırlanıyor.

    Bir diğer öne çıkan ise Xbox Series ve PC’de erken erişimle doğrudan Xbox Game Pass üzerinden satışa sunulan Grounded 2 oluyor. Gelecek oyunlar arasında Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, Frosthaven ve Recharge gibi birçok oyun yer alıyor.

    28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos tarihleri arasında yayınlanacak video oyunlar

    Bu hafta piyasaya sürülen oyunların tam listesini ve hangi platformlarda bulunabileceklerini aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz.

    28 Temmuz

    • One-Eyed Likho (PC)
    • Recharge (PC)

    29 Temmuz

    • Grounded 2 (PC, Xbox Series)
    • Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
    • Achilles: Survivor (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
    • Day of the Shell (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Sky the Scraper (PC)

    30 Temmuz

    • Live Lens Bodycam (PC)

    31 Temmuz

    • Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Cook Serve Forever (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
    • Frosthaven (PC)
    • Time Flies (PS5, PC, Switch)
    • SWAT Commander (PC)

    1 Ağustos

    • Esophaguys (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)
    • Wander Stars (PC, Switch)

    Efrahim Aslan

    İzmir doğumlu olan Efrahim Aslan, Dramatik Yazarlık ve Sinema-Televizyon eğitimi almıştır. Çeşitli edebiyat ve mizah dergilerindeki yazarlık ve çizerlik deneyiminin ardından dijital yayıncılığa geçmiştir. ShiftDelete.net'te Haber Müdürü olarak, Media Markt'ın aylık teknolojik yaşam dergisi MediaTrend'de ise Yayın Yönetmeni olarak görev almıştır. Şimdi ise Webmasto'da Yazar ve Editör olarak çalışmalarına devam etmektedir.

