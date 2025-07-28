28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos arasında piyasaya çıkacak oyunlar

Yepyeni bir haftaya daha adım atarken, sizler için 28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos haftasında çıkacak oyunlar listesini hazırladık. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, mobil ve PC’ye gelecek en çok konuşulan oyunların yanı sıra daha az bilinen bazı gizli mücevherleri de sizlere sıraladık.

Bu haftanın öne çıkanlarından bir tanesi Blasphemous ekibi tarafından geliştirilen klasik serinin yeni oyunu Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound oluyor. Oyun, 31 Temmuz’da PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch ve PC için piyasaya çıkmaya hazırlanıyor.

Bir diğer öne çıkan ise Xbox Series ve PC’de erken erişimle doğrudan Xbox Game Pass üzerinden satışa sunulan Grounded 2 oluyor. Gelecek oyunlar arasında Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, Frosthaven ve Recharge gibi birçok oyun yer alıyor.

28 Temmuz – 1 Ağustos tarihleri arasında yayınlanacak video oyunlar

Bu hafta piyasaya sürülen oyunların tam listesini ve hangi platformlarda bulunabileceklerini aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz.

28 Temmuz

One-Eyed Likho (PC)

Recharge (PC)

29 Temmuz

Grounded 2 (PC, Xbox Series)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)

Achilles: Survivor (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Day of the Shell (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)

Sky the Scraper (PC)

30 Temmuz

Live Lens Bodycam (PC)

31 Temmuz

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Switch)

Cook Serve Forever (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Frosthaven (PC)

Time Flies (PS5, PC, Switch)

SWAT Commander (PC)

1 Ağustos