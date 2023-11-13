    Hakkımızda Reklam İletişim
    The Game Awards 2023 adayları açıklandı

    The Game Awards 2023 için geri sayım başlarken, prestijli oyun etkinliğinin adayları belli oldu. İşte yıla damgasını vuran oyunlar...
    The Game Awards 2023
    Görsel: The Game Awards

    Video oyun pazarının en büyük etkinlikleri arasında kabul edilen The Game Awards, 2023 yılının aday listesi ile karşımıza çıktı. Açıklanan listede toplamda 112 oyun, kişi, takım ve etkinliğe yer veriliyor. 6 Aralık tarihine kadar kullanıcıların oy vermeye devam edebileceği organizasyon, 7 Aralık tarihinde Los Angeles’ta yer alan Peacock Theatre’da gerçekleştirilecek. Etkinlik eşzamanlı bir şekilde Facebook, Twitch, Steam, Instagram, X (eski adıyla Twitter) ve YouTube da dahil olmak üzere 30 farklı platformda canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

    Yılın oyunu dalında Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ve The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gibi son dönemlere damgasını vuran oyunlar karşımıza çıkıyor.

    Öte yandan Alan Wake 2 ve Baldur’s Gate 3 oyunları sekizer dalda aday gösteriliyor. Japon oyun devi Nintendo, 15 dalda en fazla aday gösterilen şirket konumunda yer alıyor. PlayStation 13, Xbox 10 ve Epic Games ise 9 dalda adaylığa ulaşıyor.

    The Game Awards 2023 aday listesi

    Yılın oyunu:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    Alan Wake II
    Görsel: Epic Games Store

    En iyi oyun yönetmenliği:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En iyi anlatı:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    Cyberpunk 2077 - Steam
    Görsel: CD Projekt RED

    En iyi sanat yönetmenliği:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En iyi oyun müziği:

    • Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
    • Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    Görsel: Insomniac Games

    En iyi ses tasarımı:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

    En iyi performans:

    • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
    • Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
    • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
    • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
    • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
    • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

    En iyi aksiyon oyunu:

    • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
    • Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
    Resident Evil 4
    Görsel: Capcom

    En iyi macera oyunu:

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En iyi RPG oyunu:

    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

    En iyi dövüş oyunu:

    • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
    • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
    • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    En iyi aile oyunu:

    • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
    • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En iyi strateji ve simülasyon oyunu:

    • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
    • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
    • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
    • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    EA Sports FC 24
    Görsel: EA Sports

    En iyi spor ve yarış oyunu:

    • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
    • F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
    • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

    En çok beklenen oyun:

    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
    • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

    Discord’un sunduğu en iyi çok oyunculu oyun:

    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
    • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    Yılın içerik üreticisi:

    • IronMouse
    • PeopleMakeGames
    • Quackity
    • Spreen
    • SypherPK
    Counter-Strike 2
    Görsel: Valve

    En iyi e-spor oyunu:

    • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
    • Dota 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En iyi e-spor oyuncusu:

    • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
    • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
    • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
    • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
    • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
    • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

    En iyi e-spor takımı:

    • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
    • Fnatic (Valorant)
    • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
    • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
    • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

    En iyi e-spor antrenörü:

    • Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
    • Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
    • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
    • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
    • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

    En iyi e-spor etkinliği:

    • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
    • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
    • EVO 2023
    • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
    • VALORANT Champions 2023
    Diablo IV sistem gereksinimleri
    Görsel: Blizzard Entertainment

    Erişilebilirlikte yenilik:

    • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    En iyi uyarlama:

    • Castlevania: Nocturno (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
    • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
    • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
    • Super Mario Bros. – O Filme (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
    • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

    En etkili oyun:

    • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
    • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
    • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
    • Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
    • Venba (Visai Games)
    Fortnite
    Görsel: Epic Games

    En iyi devam eden oyun:

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

    En iyi topluluk desteğine sahip oyun:

    • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    En iyi bağımsız oyun:

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

    En iyi bağımsız ilk oyun:

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
    • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
    • Venba (Visai Games)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

    En iyi mobil oyun:

    • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
    • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
    • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
    • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

    En iyi AR/VR oyunu:

    • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
    • Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
    • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
    • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
    • Synapse (nDreams)

    6 Aralık tarihine kadar internet kullanıcıları, The Game Awards 2023 internet sitesi üzerinden adayları inceleyebilir ve oylarını verebilir.

    1998, İzmir doğumlu. Yazar, çizer, okur... Gündüz teknoloji editörü, gece illüstratör.

